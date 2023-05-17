 News And Events

Hung Kings' Festival or Hung Kings death anniversary is a Vietnamese festival held annually from the 8th to the 11th of the third lunar month, in which the 10th day is the main festival day.
Together with Pho and spring
roll, Vietnamese sandwich has become so famous and popular in many countries
that it is included as a new word in the American dictionary.
Being a distinctive Vietnamese dish, especially to those who live in the North, Pho is available everywhere, from villages to urban cities, to be sold by street vendors or served at luxurious restaurants.
"Balance" may be
the single word that is commonly used to describe Viet Nam's gastronomy. In
essence, Vietnamese cuisines usually reach the balance of ingredients and
recipe: neither putting too much salt and fat, nor using fattening cooking
methods such as frying that may lead to diseases.
The Mekong Delta is the
southernmost region of Viet Nam, comprising one city and 12 provinces. The
Delta is formed by a huge amount of silt and has been extended together with
the sea level rise over the years.
Situated in Kien Giang
province, Phu Quoc is the largest island among the 22 islands located in the
Gulf of Thailand, and also the largest island of Viet Nam.
Mui Ne is located in the east
coast of Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province and about 250 km north of Ho Chi
Minh City. The place is famous for shady roads under coconut trees, wonderful
beaches, cliffs and sand dunes glowing in the sunlight.
Located in Nha Trang city,
Khanh Hoa province, Nha Trang Bay is known as the most famous beach destination
in Viet Nam.
More than 40 km south of Tuy
Hoa city, Phu Yen province, the Cliff of Stone Plates looks, from a far
distance, like a huge beehive which is about 50 meters in width, 200 meters in
length.
Located in Da Nang city in
the central region of Viet Nam, Son Tra is referred to as a precious natural
pearl. This peninsula has a moderate climate all the year round. It is
particularly charming with vast forests, sheltering a large number of rare
animals, beautiful coral reefs and alluring beaches such as Bai Bac, Bai Nam
and Bai But.
Phong Nha-Ke Bang National
Park is situated in Quang Binh province. The Park can be compared to a huge and
valuable geological museum of the world thanks to its complicated geological
structure with different categories of stone including sandstone, quartz,
schist, siliceous limestone.
About 100 km to the south of
Ha Noi and 7 km away from Ninh Binh city, Trang An Landscape Complex covers an
area of more than 2,000 hectares, mostly comprising karst hills, mysterious and
majestic grottos, paddy fields and dozens of historical and cultural relics
such as pagodas and temples.
Recognized by UNESCO as a
world heritage site for its values of landscape, geology and geomorphology in
1994 and 2000, Ha Long Bay, located in Quang Ninh province, is a wonderful and
skillful masterpiece of nature.
Lying at the height of
approximately 2,000 meters above the sea level, covered with clouds all the
year round, Sapa has a magnificent and pristine beauty of a typical mountainous
town in the Northern border area of Viet Nam.
Nguyen Nam Cuong, Vietnam’s newly-accredited Consul General in the Lao central province of Savannakhet, presented his credentials to Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Sounthon Saynhachac on January 14.
Party General Secretary and National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, his wife and entourage left the capital city of Vientiane for Savannakhet province on the afternoon of June 21.
Vietnam’s central Quang Tri province and Laos’s Savannakhet province will complete planting 31 border markers in 2010, the provincial Border Committee said on May 12.
The football team of the armed force of Champassak province of Lao won the 2009 Number One Cup after defeating Vietnam ’s Binh Phuoc military team 2-1 on Nov. 5.
Central Quang Binh province and Savannakhet province in Laos have agreed to continue mutual visits as well as facilitating exchanges between Party and government agencies and mass organisations.
Vietnamese and Lao localities have effectively implemented a number of trade and investment cooperation projects in agriculture, industry, health, education and training.
A delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union, led by its President Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, arrived in the Lao capital of Vientiane on July 13, beginning an official visit to the country.
VIETNAMESE STUDY
Show Map