 News And Events

Skip Ribbon Commands
Skip to main content
Sign In | Tiếng việt
Content site

  • FESTIVALS

    Hung Kings' Festival or Hung Kings death anniversary is a Vietnamese festival held annually from the 8th to the 11th of the third lunar month, in which the 10th day is the main festival day.

  • VIETNAMESE SANDWICH

    Together with Pho and spring roll, Vietnamese sandwich has become so famous and popular in many countries that it is included as a new word in the American dictionary.

  • VIETNAMESE CUISINES

    Being a distinctive Vietnamese dish, especially to those who live in the North, Pho is available everywhere, from villages to urban cities, to be sold by street vendors or served at luxurious restaurants.

  • VIET NAM GASTRONOMY

    "Balance" may be the single word that is commonly used to describe Viet Nam's gastronomy. In essence, Vietnamese cuisines usually reach the balance of ingredients and recipe: neither putting too much salt and fat, nor using fattening cooking methods such as frying that may lead to diseases.

  • MEKONG DELTA

    The Mekong Delta is the southernmost region of Viet Nam, comprising one city and 12 provinces. The Delta is formed by a huge amount of silt and has been extended together with the sea level rise over the years.

  • PHU QUOC ISLAND

    Situated in Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc is the largest island among the 22 islands located in the Gulf of Thailand, and also the largest island of Viet Nam.

  • MUI NE

    Mui Ne is located in the east coast of Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province and about 250 km north of Ho Chi Minh City. The place is famous for shady roads under coconut trees, wonderful beaches, cliffs and sand dunes glowing in the sunlight.

  • NHA TRANG BAY

    Located in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, Nha Trang Bay is known as the most famous beach destination in Viet Nam.

  • THE CLIFF OF STONE PLATES

    More than 40 km south of Tuy Hoa city, Phu Yen province, the Cliff of Stone Plates looks, from a far distance, like a huge beehive which is about 50 meters in width, 200 meters in length.

  • SON TRA PENINSULA

    Located in Da Nang city in the central region of Viet Nam, Son Tra is referred to as a precious natural pearl. This peninsula has a moderate climate all the year round. It is particularly charming with vast forests, sheltering a large number of rare animals, beautiful coral reefs and alluring beaches such as Bai Bac, Bai Nam and Bai But.

  • PHONG NHA – KE BANG NATIONAL PARK

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is situated in Quang Binh province. The Park can be compared to a huge and valuable geological museum of the world thanks to its complicated geological structure with different categories of stone including sandstone, quartz, schist, siliceous limestone.

  • TRANG AN LANDSCAPE COMPLEX

    About 100 km to the south of Ha Noi and 7 km away from Ninh Binh city, Trang An Landscape Complex covers an area of more than 2,000 hectares, mostly comprising karst hills, mysterious and majestic grottos, paddy fields and dozens of historical and cultural relics such as pagodas and temples.

  • HA LONG BAY

    Recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site for its values of landscape, geology and geomorphology in 1994 and 2000, Ha Long Bay, located in Quang Ninh province, is a wonderful and skillful masterpiece of nature.

  • SAPA

    Lying at the height of approximately 2,000 meters above the sea level, covered with clouds all the year round, Sapa has a magnificent and pristine beauty of a typical mountainous town in the Northern border area of Viet Nam.

 News And Events
​​​​​​​​​​​

 Topics
​​​​​​​​​​​​​

  • 70_Nam.jpg 

  • Cong_TT_VNEP.jpg

  • ảnh tổng lãnh sự.jpg​​​​​

  • ​​​​​S​how Map​​​​​​​​​​​​​

  • baohocongdan_vn (1).gif
​​​​ ​ ​​​​​​​ ​​​​
  • PHOTO-EN.jpg
  • VIDEO-EN.jpg
    Go Top